Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.18.

KEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at C$79,278.24.

TSE:KEL opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$935.99 million and a PE ratio of 10.81. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.01.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4280889 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

