Kessel D. Stelling Sells 50,000 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SNV opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Stephens increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.