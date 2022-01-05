Kessel D. Stelling Sells 50,000 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SNV opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Stephens increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
