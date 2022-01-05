Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Up 3.2%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.20. 24,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,720% from the average session volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEWL)

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple; brasswood; yellow and white birch; white and black ash; and black cherry.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.