Keybank National Association OH Acquires 14,600 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,251,000 after purchasing an additional 409,914 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after purchasing an additional 947,591 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.