Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $591.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $261.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $637.86 and a 200 day moving average of $590.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

