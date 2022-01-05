Keybank National Association OH Has $11.67 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $248.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.51 billion, a PE ratio of 137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,399 shares of company stock worth $126,163,599. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

