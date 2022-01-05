Keybank National Association OH Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

