Keybank National Association OH Has $7.64 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 37,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.