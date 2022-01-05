Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,616,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 153,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

