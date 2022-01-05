Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,406 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.