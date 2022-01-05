Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Director Sells $82,250.00 in Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 534,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,778. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $715.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

