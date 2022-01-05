Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 94,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,204 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 305,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

