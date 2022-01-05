Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 320.0% in December

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KCDMY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

