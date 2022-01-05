Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

NASDAQ:KC opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.57. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.