Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 7%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.65. 3,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,585,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

KC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 304.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth $781,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 475,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

