Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) versus Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Critical Review

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and Save Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group $40.09 million 0.01 -$6.64 million N/A N/A Save Foods $230,000.00 52.34 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Save Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A Save Foods -734.41% -103.14% -76.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group beats Save Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of environmentally safe bio-technological products for agriculture. Its products include biological organic fertilizer series, compound microbial fertilizer series, biological water soluble fertilizer series, microorganism bacterial agent series, and biological soil remediation series. The company was founded by Wei Li on June 5, 2002 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

