KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of KREF opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

