Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Shares Up 6.9%

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 8,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 12,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

