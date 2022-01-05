Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.63.

KOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.41. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $689,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,175,822. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.