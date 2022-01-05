Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €36.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($52.78).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

