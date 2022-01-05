Lake Street Capital Lowers iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target to $22.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its target price lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 274.15% from the stock’s current price.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. iCAD has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $147.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.07.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares valued at $271,025. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after buying an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iCAD by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in iCAD by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in iCAD by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

