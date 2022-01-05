Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $727.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $654.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.22. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $473.32 and a 12 month high of $731.06. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.17.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

