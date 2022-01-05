Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.73% of Lantheus worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,914 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,500,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,136,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 328,365 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $659,299 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

