Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Down 3.8%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.84. 3,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 932,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

