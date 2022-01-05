Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LTCH. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of LTCH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. 3,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,133. Latch has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Latch by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Latch by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Latch by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.