Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

