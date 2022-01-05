LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $248,348.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LZ stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,553. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

