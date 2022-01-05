Lendingblock (LND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $42,121.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 97.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $42,121.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

