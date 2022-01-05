LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNSR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LENSAR in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNSR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.59. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 36.01% and a negative net margin of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LENSAR will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $8,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in LENSAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

