Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,187. The stock has a market cap of $561.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.39. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 742,712 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 280.6% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 872,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 643,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,486,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

