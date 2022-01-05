Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,120. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 5,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 44.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 55.0% during the third quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

