Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.81. The stock had a trading volume of 139,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average is $137.30. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.45%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

