Lincoln National Corp Has $400,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,277,000 after purchasing an additional 314,289 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,217,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE FNF opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

