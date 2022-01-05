Lincoln National Corp Invests $310,000 in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.43% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $198,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.