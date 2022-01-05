Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. FMR LLC raised its position in Lazard by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after buying an additional 931,553 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Lazard by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after buying an additional 708,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lazard by 155.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 312,322 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 42.63%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

