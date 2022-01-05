Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,640.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,557.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,503.48. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

