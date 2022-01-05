Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $348.75

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $348.75 and last traded at $344.25, with a volume of 14520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $346.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.67.

The company has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile (NYSE:LIN)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

