Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LEV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Lion Electric stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,655. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

