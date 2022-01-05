Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 84,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 54,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average of $152.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

