LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

