Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:LIXT opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.