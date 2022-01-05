loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

NYSE LDI opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $6,472,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $2,809,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $2,740,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in loanDepot by 430.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in loanDepot by 1,435.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on loanDepot (LDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.