Lobstex Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $363,741.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,986,825 coins and its circulating supply is 22,911,399 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

