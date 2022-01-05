LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) PT Raised to 310.00 at Morgan Stanley

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 300.00 to 310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

LNSPF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

