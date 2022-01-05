Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 613 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 85.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.5% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 98,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

