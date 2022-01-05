Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,163 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of PVH worth $18,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PVH by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of PVH by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PVH by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

