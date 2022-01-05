Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $24,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

