Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $21.57 Million Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 723,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,815 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Liberty Global worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 39,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

