Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,475 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $20,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.