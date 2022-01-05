Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,963 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of MarketAxess worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in MarketAxess by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,651,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $394.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $589.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.30.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.